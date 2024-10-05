Josh Greenbaum hopes ‘Will & Harper’ will teach folks to navigate discomfort

Josh Greenbaum has directed comedies, including the feature Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and documentaries such as Becoming Bond. His latest project Will & Harper allows him to meld both genres. The documentary, now streaming on Netflix, follows actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele on a 16 day road trip as they discuss Steele’s semi-recent gender transition and how the change affects their lives and friendship. Steele and Ferrell met early on when they both worked at Saturday Night Live and have been friends for nearly 30 years. The film reveals the profound depth and humor that’s baked into their relationship.

Greenbaum tells The Treatment that he loves not knowing exactly where a documentary may go while he’s making it. He talks about how the film shows a side to Ferrell that audiences might be unfamiliar with, and he shares his hopes that Will & Harper might inspire people to give each other grace when navigating new and potentially uncomfortable situations.