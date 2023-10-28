The Showtime drama Billions wraps up its seventh and final season this week. The series follows a US attorney played by Paul Giamatti as he goes toe-to-toe against a billionaire hedge fund colossus played by Damian Lewis. Creators Brian Koppleman and David Levien return to The Treatment to break down how the characters evolved (or didn’t) over seven seasons. They talk about what they learned from researching and talking to actual billionaires for the show, and hint at a potential continuation of the Billions universe.

More: David Levien and Brian Koppelman (The Treatment, 2010)