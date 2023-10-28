Actress, model, and author Julia Fox’s latest project is the unflinching memoir Down The Drain. She previously self-published two books of photography: Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea and PTSD. She’s also made quite the impression for her performances in films like Uncut Gems. Fox tells The Treatment the process of writing Down The Drain, which details her struggles with drugs, domestic abuse, and mental illness, was so painful at times that she considered hiring a ghostwriter. She talks about being on the autism spectrum and her acute sensitivity to sensations, including certain smells. And she talks about how the media gets the story wrong about her.