Director Brooklyn Sudano on Donna Summer’s compromises

Brooklyn Sudano’s documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” on Max is intensely personal: She is Summer’s daughter. The film delves into the late disco icon’s personal life as well as the tradeoffs she had to make for a blockbuster career that lasted decades.

Sudano says she wanted the film to be honest about the consequences of Summer’s decisions around her career, and share how Summer’s time living in Europe was a strong influence on her performances. She also talks about the creativity Summer brought to motherhood.