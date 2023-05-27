Writer Aidan Levy’s book “Saxophone Colossus: Sonny Rollins” is a deeply reported and extensive chronicle of the 92-year-old’s life and career. He discusses the doubts and insecurities that plagued Rollins for much of his life, and shares the legend of Rollins practicing on the Williamsburg Bridge and how it turned into a record. Levy also explains how Rollins ended up playing on the Rolling Stones’ album Tattoo You.