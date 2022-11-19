Actor Brian Tyree Henry on the jubilation and reality in ‘Atlanta’

Emmy nominated actor Brian Tyree Henry is currently appearing as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the fourth and final season of FX’s “Atlanta.” He is also starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the drama “Causeway” as a man who has lost part of his leg in a car accident. Henry was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018 for his role in the play “Lobby Hero.” Henry tells The Treatment the highs and lows that are portrayed in “Atlanta” reflect the experience of being Black in America. He talks about welcoming the chance to portray grief in “Causeway.” And he explains the parallels between his character in the film and in his own life