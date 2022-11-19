Director Paul Feig on how a film set should be like a cocktail party

Writer and director Paul Feig is known for his smash comedies including “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” and “The Heat.” His latest film is Netflix’s fantasy “The School for Good and Evil.” And, just in time for the holidays, Feig has a new book called “Cocktail Time!: The Ultimate Guide for Grown-Up Fun.” Feig tells the Treatment that the ingredients for a successful cocktail party have a lot in common with those for a happy and productive film set. He talks about the many characters in his films who don’t know who they are. And he explains why it’s necessary to start a streaming film with a bang.