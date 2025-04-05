Comedian Carol Leifer wants you to shine in your next speech

Comedian Carol Leifer understands the stress of winning over a crowd better than most; she’s been doing it as a successful stand-up for decades. And now she’s applied her years of experience into the funny and practical book How to Write a Funny Speech...for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place. Leifer has also written for beloved sitcoms including Seinfeld and Hacks, and she co-authored her new book with fellow comedy writer Rick Mitchell.

Leifer tells The Treatment the book came from witnessing some terrible speeches and wanting to offer salient advice: Primarily, keep things short and don’t be afraid to get a little corny. Plus, she reveals that she still gets nervous speaking in front of a crowd.