Director Charlotte Wells on her subconscious finding its way into her films

Director Charlotte Wells’ feature film debut is the bittersweet “Aftersun,” about a daughter’s memories of a vacation with her father, starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Wells tells The Treatment that she often doesn’t see the thematic connections between her films until after she has completed them. She talks about having Corio, the young star of the film, use a video camera within “Aftersun” in this digital age. And Wells explores the significance of the song choices in the film.