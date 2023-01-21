Writer Jerry Stahl has explored his psyche and his struggle with addiction in earlier works, including the memoir “Permanent Midnight,” which was later adapted into a film starring Ben Stiller. His latest book is “Nein, Nein, Nein: One Man's Tale of Depression, Psychic Torment, and a Bus Tour of the Holocaust.” Stahl tells The Treatment he went to visit several concentration camps during a particularly dark period in his life several years ago. He talks about how getting clean revealed other struggles he faces. And he explains why he won’t write about his late friend, Anthony Bourdain.
Writer Jerry Stahl on following the darkness
