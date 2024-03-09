Chelsea Peretti is a ‘First Time Female Director’

Comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti is perhaps best known for her role as the hyper-confident, social media obsessed Gina Linetti on the Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She’s also spent plenty of time in writer’s rooms for beloved series including Parks and Recreation, Portlandia, and Saturday Night Live. Her directorial debut feature, First Time Female Director, is now available on Roku.

In the film, which she also wrote, Peretti plays a writer who must step in to direct her own play and manage all of the actors who doubt her capabilities. Peretti tells The Treatment about putting her problem solving skills to use while making Director. She discusses why she believes the simplest plots are the best ones. And she talks about lessons learned from writing, directing, and starring in the film that she’ll apply to her next project.

