Billy Dee Williams tells all

Actor Billy Dee Williams has always infused his roles with style and charisma. Best known for playing the debonair Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars saga, Williams also made a name for himself in films such as Brian’s Song and Mahogany. He’s also enjoyed a second career as a painter for decades. His latest creative endeavor is the dishy new memoir What Have We Here? Portraits of a Life. Williams tells The Treatment about his friendships with writer James Baldwin and actor Laurence Olivier. He talks about why he didn’t get the roles he feels he deserved and he shares the similarities in his approach to both acting and painting.