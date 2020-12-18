This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with Union Los Angeles owners Chris Gibbs and his wife, costume designer Beth Birkett, who is also the creative director and founder of Bephie’s Beauty Supply. Gibbs tells Mitchell that to survive in the fashion world, especially right now, you have to have a specific point of view. He says that one of his greatest inspirations for Union was seeing how Japanese stores displayed casualwear as though t-shirts and hoodies were on display in a museum. Birkett discusses her work as a costume designer for the film “Native Son,” and she talks about her vision for Bephie’s Beauty Supply as a place to celebrate the beauty of women of color.
Chris Gibbs and Beth Birkett: Union Los Angeles
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producer:
Rebecca Mooney