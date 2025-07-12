Chris and Paul Weitz on knowing Alexander Skarsgård was their ‘Murderbot’

Brothers and creative collaborators Chris and Paul Weitz know their way around humor, in all forms. Consider the way they deftly pivoted from the broad raunchiness of American Pie in 1999, to the subtle dramedy of 2002’s About a Boy, the latter of which earned the pair an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Though the Weitz brothers also enjoy successful solo careers, they find themselves united again for the Apple TV+ series Murderbot (just renewed for a second season) based on All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells. The series stars Alexander Skarsgård as a security robot who gains free will and becomes obsessed with a schlocky show called Sanctuary Moon.

The Weitzes give us the lowdown on why Skarsgård is so good for the role, why Murderbot could be considered a comedy of manners in space, and why they leaned into violence for an element of surprise.



