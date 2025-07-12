Laurent Bouzereau talks about ‘Jaws @ 50’

Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau has spent a lot of time studying Steven Spielberg’s work and collaborators. This has translated to multiple projects including last year’s documentary Music by John Williams and the 2023 book Spielberg: The First Ten Years. He continues his prolific output with the new Nat Geo documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. The film features an extensive conversation with Spielberg about the colossal undertaking of the 1975 summer blockbuster, complete with further insight about the personal impact Jaws had on filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele and Guillermo Del Toro.

Bouzereau tells The Treatment about being nervous to take on such an iconic subject, finding the right filmmakers to share their stories of Jaws inspiration, and why he feels that film and all of its legendary “making of” lore endure so vibrantly in the cultural consciousness.