‘The Shawshank Redemption' gives Will Packer his resilience

Will Packer, the superstar producer behind box office favorites like Girls Trip, Ride Along, and Night School, is no stranger to making waves in Hollywood. He also produced the highly publicized 2022 Academy Awards (famously remembered as “the year of the slap”). He recently added author to his resume by releasing the book Who Better Than You? The Art of Healthy Arrogance & Dreaming Big. In it, Packer opens up about his early beginnings, the highs and lows of his career, and the lessons he’s picked up along the way.

For his Treat, Packer tells us about drawing inspiration from Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption and the unshakable determination of protagonist Andy Dufresne, who was wrongly convicted of murdering his wife and her lover and imprisoned for close to two decades. The movie stars Tim Robbins as Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as his friend “Red.” Packer connects with Dufresne as a person trapped in an unfair situation and sees the movie’s message of perseverance in his own long journey from college graduation to landing his first no. 1 movie hit. Latching onto the comparison of Dufresne slowly carving his way out of prison, Packer emphasizes how steady, small steps powered by hope can eventually lead to huge accomplishments.

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

For me, The Shawshank Redemption is a movie that inspires me. Long before I was at the success level that I am now as a filmmaker, that movie spoke to me because it was about the power of human resilience and persistence.

I [saw] that movie and watched what Tim Robbins went through, and realized that so often we are in unfair situations, like his lead character Andy Dufresne was in that movie, and just being in an unfair situation takes us out. Just knowing that the cards are stacked against us takes us out. Just knowing that we shouldn't be where we are takes us out. We say: “This is not fair, and I'm out of here. I give up.” And that's the end for many people.

He never, ever, ever, ever gives up. And of course, throughout the movie, we realize that he actually has clung on to hope even when we think that he's let it go. When we think all hope is lost, he actually is doing something to try to change his situation, even when we don't realize it.





And so I have personalized that in my own life. When I reach challenging moments, I say, “even if nobody can see it, and even if it is just a little bit at a time.” The same way that [the character of Andy Dufresne] chipped away at that wall in his jail cell for years, right? Even if it's a little something, someday I'm gonna get out of this situation. Someday I'm gonna get out of whatever challenge or hole. And that was me because after I graduated from college, I had 11 years before I had my first number one movie. And so people see you with success and go, “Oh yeah, overnight success.” It was an 11-year-long overnight, and it was a lot of ramen noodles and odd jobs. And I think back to Andy Dufresne. I think [about] how he chipped at that wall when nobody was watching, but he knew it, it kept him going, and he clung on to hope.