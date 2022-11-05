Actress Sharon D Clarke on showing the love in “Death of a Salesman”

Actress Sharon D Clarke is currently appearing in a Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” with Black actors playing the Loman family. The three-time Olivier Award winner was also nominated for a 2022 Tony Award for her role in the revival of the musical “Caroline or Change.” Clarke stars opposite Wendell Pierce in “Salesman,” and she tells The Treatment that showing the enduring love between the Lomans was key to her performance. She says the play’s resonance and relevance deepened with the Black-led cast. And she says that the play feels so timely that many audience members incorrectly believe the script was updated for this revival.