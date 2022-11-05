Comedian Chris Redd on knowing when it’s time to leave

Comedian Chris Redd recently left Saturday Night Live after five years on the NBC sketch show. Redd won a Primetime Emmy for co-writing “Come Back, Barack” for SNL. His new special,“Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” on HBO MAX, goes into personal territory, exploring his mental health challenges. Redd tells The Treatment he wanted to de-stigmatize issues like anxiety and depression while also saying it’s OK to laugh about them sometimes. He talks about wanting to have space for improv in his special. And he says that in spite of leaving SNL this year, he may not be quite done with sketch comedy.