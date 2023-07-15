‘Oppenheimer’ director Chistopher Nolan on ‘the danger of knowledge’

Writer-director Christopher Nolan’s protagonists often find themselves seeking information that ultimately may do more harm than good. This is true of characters in films such as Memento and Tenet, and certainly plays out in his latest, Oppenheimer. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called “father of the atomic bomb,” and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. Nolan tells The Treatment he is heavily influenced by film noir, whose stories are often about the danger of knowledge. He also explains why, for the first time, he wrote the script in the first person, and why the film really needs to be seen twice.

