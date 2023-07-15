Mr. Cartoon already had a flourishing, decades-long career as a tattoo artist, muralist, and designer before his first solo art show, Just My Imagination, opened at BEYOND THE STREETS & CONTROL Gallery on La Brea (up now through July 16). The artist tells The Treatment his hope for the exhibition is that it would be a family affair. He also talks about the evolving acceptance of tattoo art, and reveals a breakthrough appearance as a young man on Hill Street Blues that helped start him on his professional path.
Artist Mister Cartoon on ‘Just My Imagination,’ his first solo art show
