Actor Colman Domingo on ‘Rustin’ and ‘The Color Purple’

Emmy winner and playwright Colman Domingo has a lot to look forward to as the awards season starts to heat up. He is up for a Golden Globe this weekend for Best Actor in a Drama for his starring role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film Rustin. He is also appearing in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, now in theaters. Domingo won an Emmy in 2022 for his role as a recovering drug addict in the HBO drama Euphoria. Domingo tells The Treatment about bringing musicality to his roles and how he finds light in the dark characters he often plays. And he explains why he likes to pull the rug out from under audiences with his plays.