Actress Rashida Jones reliably brings her intelligence and humor to the comedies she has appeared in, including Parks and Recreation and The Office. She recently starred in the Kenya Barris comedy #blackAF, and she co-directed the Grammy-winning documentary Quincy, about her father Quincy Jones. Her latest project is as executive producer of the Hulu series The Other Black Girl, adapted from the novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Jones tells The Treatment about the beauty of having mostly Black female writers on The Other Black Girl. She talks about wanting the series to show that Black women are not a monolith. And she explains why she wants more characters on screen who are awkward and “in between.”

