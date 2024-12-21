Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto on his directorial debut, ‘Pedro Páramo’

Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto has collaborated with some of the best filmmakers working today. He has received multiple Oscar nominations, including for his work on Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon. Other films include Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Babel, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Curtis Hanson’s 8 Mile. With his vast filming experience, Prieto is now trying his hand at directing. His feature debut as director is the adaptation of the 1955 novel Pedro Páramo, which was written by Juan Rulfo. Prieto tells The Treatment about discovering the book as a teen. He talks about whether it falls under the genre of magical realism and about the recurring theme of Catholicism in many of the films he has worked on.