Colman Domingo on ‘Sing Sing’ and masculine vulnerability

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo chooses his projects carefully. While he says he doesn’t try to bring politics to his work, several of his most prominent roles have been of significant figures in politics and civil rights, including Bayard Rustin in Rustin and Ralph Abernathy in Selma. Domingo received an Oscar nod for Rustin as well as a Tony nomination for his role in The Scottsboro Boys and is an Emmy winner for his role as Ali, a recovering drug addict in the HBO series Euphoria. He is now up for a Golden Globe at next month’s awards for his role in Sing Sing as Divine G, an inmate at the prison who is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit and who finds new purpose in a theater group in the prison. Several formerly-incarcerated men also appear in the film, which was based on real events. Domingo tells The Treatment about the unique financial model used in financing the low-budget film. He talks about not wanting the film to follow typical prison movie tropes, and he explains why it was so important to show men being vulnerable with each other.