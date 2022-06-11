Bomani Jones on what ‘Game Theory’ does differently

Bomani Jones.

Bomani Jones. Photo credit: Courtesy of HBO

Bomani Jones is host and executive producer of HBO’s “Game Theory with Bomani Jones.” Jones previously co-anchored ESPN’s “High Noon.” Jones tells The Treatment that sports are the rare thing that brings everyone to the table. He says it can be challenging to try to have a nuanced conversation on a sports talk show. And he delves into his complicated feelings about LeBron James.

  • Bomani Jones - host and executive producer of HBO’s “Game Theory with Bomani Jones"

Elvis Mitchell

Rebecca Mooney