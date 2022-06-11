Bob Odenkirk is currently starring in the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” The Emmy nominated actor is also the author of a memoir “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.” He tells The Treatment about the challenges of playing the flawed Jimmy McGill on “Saul.” He talks about the impact of his heart attack last year on his future plans. And he discusses the significance of the wardrobe choices on his beloved sketch show “Mr. Show With Bob and David.”
‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama’ author and ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk on his next act
- Bob Odenkirk - Writer, director, and actor - @mrbobodenkirk