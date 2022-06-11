Sierra Teller Ornelas is the co-creator of the comedy “Rutherford Falls” on Peacock. For The Treat this week, she talks about how “The Godfather” spoke to many aspects of her Native American identity and heritage.
The Treat: Writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas on how ‘The Godfather’ speaks to her as a Native American
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Sierra Teller Ornelas - co-creator of Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls"