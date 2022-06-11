The Treat: Writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas on how ‘The Godfather’ speaks to her as a Native American

Sierra Teller Ornelas.

Sierra Teller Ornelas. Photo credit: Reginald Cunningham

Sierra Teller Ornelas is the co-creator of the comedy “Rutherford Falls” on Peacock. For The Treat this week, she talks about how “The Godfather” spoke to many aspects of her Native American identity and heritage.

Elvis Mitchell

Rebecca Mooney