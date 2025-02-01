Cristin Milioti on why Gotham feels more real than other superhero worlds

Actress Cristin Milioti moves between genres with the greatest of ease. Early acclaim came as she originated the role of “Girl” in the 2012 Broadway adaptation of the movie musical Once. And she leveled up in 2013 when she appeared (finally) as the titular Mother towards the end of the long running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Plus, her 2011 guest spot as “sexy baby” Abbie Flynn on 30 Rock had a considerable cultural ripple effect. She’s also tackled small screen dramas including the limited series Fargo, Black Mirror, and Made for Love. She proved her film bonafides opposite Andy Samberg in 2020’s hit genre-melding rom-dramedy Palm Springs.

Most recently, she’s leaned into her darker side as Sofia Falcone in the Max series The Penguin. Milioti is up for a SAG Award later this month for her work in the series. She tells The Treatment about playing a character in the Batman world, why Gotham somehow feels more real to her than other superhero worlds, and why watching Palm Springs with an audience for the first time at Sundance in 2020 was thrilling.