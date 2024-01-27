Andrew Haigh on subverting expectations with ‘All of Us Strangers’

Andrew Haigh’s latest film All of Us Strangers follows a screenwriter (Andrew Scott) as he becomes involved with a neighbor played by Paul Mescal. Around the same time, he’s drawn back to his childhood home where he finds his long dead parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), seemingly alive. Haigh also directed the films Lean on Pete and Weekend and was a producer of the HBO series Looking. Haigh tells The Treatment that he doesn’t mind if a film leaves many questions unanswered. He talks about why choosing music for Strangers made by queer artists from the 1980s was crucial to the storytelling. And he shares how fun it was to cast actors like Foy and Bell, with whom the audience already has certain associations, and then subvert those audience expectations.

