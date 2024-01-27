Pun intended! Dan Levy’s new film ‘Good Grief’ has multiple layers

Emmy-winner Dan Levy’s beloved comedy series Schitt’s Creek centered on a family who lost pretty much everything and was forced to re-evaluate their priorities. His new film Good Grief (Netflix) also begins from a place of loss. The film, which Levy stars in, wrote, and directed, centers on a man grieving his recently deceased husband and the journey, (both literal and symbolic) he takes with friends to come to terms with the bereavement process. Levy tells The Treatment about the many parallels between Grief and the classic The Wizard of Oz that he wasn’t consciously aware of while making the film. He tells us that one of the greatest gifts from his work on Schitt’s Creek was the time he was given to develop the characters so that the audience could connect with them. And he geeks out about the wordplay aspect of twisting familiar titles to reveal multiple meanings.

