Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s range as a performer seems to know no limits. Best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton (and winning the Tony and Grammy for his performance), he’s also proven himself a formidable onscreen talent, starring most recently in last year’s The Exorcist: Believer. He is currently finishing up his run on Broadway, starring in the revival of Ossie Davis’ 1961 play Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.

Odom, Jr. reveals that Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar's 2022 release Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was a powerful source of inspiration. He says the album emboldens him to speak his truth with courage.

This segment has been edited for length and clarity.

That last album, Mr. Morale, is a whole universe. It is a world unto itself and I'm so grateful.

I got to meet him. You know, he walked close enough to me that I could grab his hand and tell him what he meant to me. I thanked him for speaking the truth into our generation. There's things that he's saying with his whole chest. And the beautiful thing about the truth is that oftentimes it is contagious, like everything else. And so watching somebody else walk in their truth and speak the truth gave me the courage to do the same thing and gives me the courage to do the same things.

His concerts are so theatrical, that he's kind of doing a Broadway show around the world. You know, he brings Broadway with him, but man I'd be there to sweep the floors if he ever wanted to come to Broadway.

If you haven't listened yet, it's a double album. It is so worthy of your time. Go give Kendrick an hour and be blessed.