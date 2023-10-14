Rebecca Miller on ‘She Came to Me’ and beating writer’s block

Writer-director Rebecca Miller’s female-centered films include Maggie’s Plan (starring Greta Gerwig) and Personal Velocity. She is also the author of the short story collection Total. Her latest film is She Came to Me starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway. It tells the story of a composer with writer’s block, who has trouble finishing his latest opera. Miller tells The Treatment about her own experiences with writer’s block and overcoming it. She talks about working with The National’s Bryce Dessner to compose the fictional opera, and about the potential for her film to become its own opera.

