Daniel Dae Kim on ‘Avatar’ and activism

Actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim has had an active career on screen and behind the camera, He has also routinely used his public platform for good, particularly when it came to denouncing discrimination against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

Kim’s starring roles have included the smash hit TV series Lost and the reboot of Hawaii Five-O. In the fall of 2024, you’ll find him leading the David Henry Hwang drama Yellow Face on Broadway. He’s currently appearing in the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is a producer of the ABC drama series The Good Doctor. Kim tells The Treatment about starting out as a young actor and quickly learning that he might struggle to find leading roles. He tells us why he didn’t take the lead role in The Good Doctor for himself. Plus, he shares his excitement about returning to Broadway.

More: Actor Daniel Dae Kim celebrates the cultural and personal importance of Flower Drum Song