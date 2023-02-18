Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as “The Daniels”) are no strangers to breaking the rules in their video and film projects. The directors of the polarizing “Swiss Army Man” and the Oscar-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have long surprised audiences with their unusual narratives and visual style.

The Daniels tell The Treatment that they often try to evoke a feeling rather than a specific meaning in their work. They also discuss the importance of the reset, both within their films and on set, and explain how a Beatles song helped them with the storytelling of “Everything.”

