He got his start as a member of Oingo Boingo. He has since brought you the music for the “Men in Black” films, “Good Will Hunting”, has been collaborating with Tim Burton since “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985 and wrote the enduring theme for “The Simpsons”. Now, Oscar nominated film composer Danny Elfman has done a MasterClass – the newest addition to a career that he will discuss.