David Krumholtz channels his inner curmudgeon for ‘Lousy Carter’

Prolific actor David Krumholtz has built his decades long career around a fondness for disappearing into his characters. Equally comfortable on screens both large and small, his notable projects include a lead role in the CBS drama Numb3rs, his finely tuned ensemble work in the HBO series The Deuce, an iconic turn as Bernard The Elf in The Santa Clause franchise, and (of course) his portrayal of real life physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in 2023’s Oppenheimer. In 2022, he found the time to flex his chops on Broadway, playing Hermann Merz in the Tom Stoppard-penned Leopoldstadt.

Krumholtz’s latest role is as a professor who learns he only has six months to live in the comedy Lousy Carter, now streaming. Krumholtz tells The Treatment about the uncomfortable experience of looking inward to play the curmudgeonly lead role in Carter. He gives director Christopher Nolan much of the credit for his Oppenheimer performance. And he talks about initially butting heads with the director of Leopoldstadt around his approach to the role.