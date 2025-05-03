Theater and film legend David Mamet on being pranked by Gene Hackman

Playwright, screenwriter, and director David Mamet is known for his distinctive and often profane dialogue. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1984 play Glengarry Glen Ross — now in the midst of limited engagement revival, starring Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk, at the Palace Theatre on Broadway. His screenplays include The Verdict and Wag the Dog, both of which garnered Oscar nominations. His directing credits include The Spanish Prisoner, State and Main, and Heist.

His latest project is the film adaptation of his 2023 play Henry Johnson, starring Shia LeBeouf. Mamet tells The Treatment about sticking to the script as a director, his experience of working with the late actors Gene Hackman and Val Kilmer, and getting pranked by Hackman.