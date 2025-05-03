David Cronenberg digs into the ‘underrated skill’ of casting

Director David Cronenberg is often cited as the master of “body horror” based on the queasy imagery associated with his classic films like Crash, The Fly, and Dead Ringers. His films have an equally unnerving effect when it comes to examining the darkness within. Think: A History of Violence and A Dangerous Method.

His latest is The Shrouds, about a man (played by Vincent Cassel) grieving his wife (played by Diane Kruger) who designs a device to communicate with the dead. Cronenberg tells The Treatment about how his atheism finds its way into his work, the underrated skill of casting, and how he likes to go against audience expectations during his process of casting his own films.