Brian Helgeland’s “Finestkind” explores Boston organized crime

Academy Award winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland says he writes about what people do, whether it’s about corrupt police in his Oscar winning screenplay for L.A. Confidential, or baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42.

His newest film as writer-director is the crime drama Finestkind on Paramount+. The film follows two estranged half-brothers who get involved with organized crime in Boston. Helgeland tells The Treatment why he insisted on shooting the film in Massachusetts. He explains why he wanted to get out of his own small town. And he talks about working with legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones.