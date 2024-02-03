‘Expats’ director Lulu Wang can find ‘home in a bowl of broth’

Director Lulu Wang’s work has touched on themes of belonging and home. Her acclaimed 2019 film The Farewell centers on a young Chinese-American woman (played by Awkwafina) who travels to China to see her dying grandmother and engage with the complex surrounding family dynamics. Wang’s latest project is Expats, an adaptation of the novel The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee. The Prime Video series stars Nicole Kidman as an American mother weighed down by tragedy and living in Hong Kong. Wang tells The Treatment about how her own upbringing as a child of immigrants has informed her work. She talks about often feeling like an outsider, even among friends and family. And she describes the way that home can sometimes be as simple as a bowl of broth.

More: Lulu Wang: ‘The Farewell’ (The Treatment, 2019)