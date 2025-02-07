Actress Zoe Saldaña on bringing her multifaceted identity to her roles

Actress Zoe Saldaña has appeared in some of the highest grossing films of all time, including the Avatar series, Guardians of The Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War. Her latest role, for which she has received her first Oscar nomination, calls on a different skill set than her previous superhero and Na’vi parts. In Emilia Pérez, She plays Rita, a lawyer called upon to help a cartel boss transition to life as a woman. Oh, and she sings(!). Saldaña tells The Treatment that she was thrilled to bring her multifaceted identity to the role. Plus, she talks about shooting her big musical number, and how it felt to attend the film’s debut at last year’s Cannes film festival.