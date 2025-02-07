Demi Moore shares why she loves provocative films like ‘The Substance’

Despite much acclaim and box office success over her multi-decade career, actress Demi Moore has just received her first Oscar nomination. She got the nod for her challenging role as an actress who resorts to drastic youth-enhancing measures in the body horror film The Substance. Moore already picked up the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her work in the film, and her impassioned speech during the ceremony led to strong speculation about her very good odds of winning the Academy Award.

One of the biggest actresses of the 1990s, Moore was known for transforming her body for films like Striptease and G.I. Jane, but she also appeared in more understated fare including 1996’s If These Walls Could Talk. Moore tells The Treatment that her revealing memoir was key to her getting the role in The Substance, how she personally understands the internal battles her character faces in the film, and why she finds herself continually drawn to such provocative fare.