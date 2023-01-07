“Tár” director Todd Field on what the audience brings to his films

Director Todd Field’s three films have each had elements of a thriller. His first two were the critically acclaimed “In The Bedroom,” and “Little Children.” His latest, “Tár,” follows a fictional female conductor, played by Cate Blanchett, whose life and career are unraveling. Field tells The Treatment that the meaning of the film and his opinion about Blanchett’s character changed for him often as he edited the film. He says the freedom he had in creating the story meant that he had to devise his own rules for the films. And he talks about the importance of what the audience brings to the film’s meaning.