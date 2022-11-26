Director Owen Kline on finding your way as an artist

Owen Kline’s debut feature “Funny Pages” tells the story of an aspiring teenage cartoonist who is hoping to be the next Robert Crumb. Kline tells The Treatment about casting the film mostly with first time actors. He talks about his own bumpy road on the way to becoming an filmmaker and the importance of an adult figure who validates your talent. And he explains why Ennio Morricone was a huge inspiration for the film’s score.