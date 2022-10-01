Director Tyler Perry on the joy of finally getting to make “A Jazzman’s Blues’

Director, writer, actor, and producer Tyler Perry is perhaps most well known for his stage performances and films in character as the elderly, no-nonsense Madea. His latest film as director, writer and producer – “A Jazzman’s Blues” currently streaming on Netflix – strikes a different tone. Perry tells The Treatment his experience in live performance as well as the actors’ stage experience were key to the film’s feel. He says growing up going to his grandfather’s juke joint in New Orleans was one of his inspirations for “Blues.” And he says when he wrote the film more than two decades ago, he had originally imagined himself and Diana Ross in the starring roles.