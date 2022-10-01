Director Walter Hill on the few good stories we each have

Known for his work on films as varied as “Aliens” and “48 Hrs.,” writer and director Walter Hill’s newest film is the Western “Dead for a Dollar.” Hill tells The Treatment, as he made “Dollar,” he was looking to bring in more modern issues of race and feminism into the classic genre. He says he believes we only have two to three good stories inside us, and most storytellers just tell those same stories over and over in slightly different ways. And he explains why he’s never really considered himself a “Hollywood” director.