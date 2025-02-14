Edward Norton tells us why he decided not to meet Bob Dylan

Edward Norton’s versatility as an actor has earned him the distinction of being one of the most sought after dramatic actors in the industry. It’s also earned him many accolades. Norton’s notable films include American History X, Primal Fear, and Birdman — all of which delivered Academy Award nominations. And the outcome of his latest Oscar nomination will be determined very soon. He’s up for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of folk singer and activist Pete Seeger in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The film has eight nominations in total.

Norton recently appeared in a “live” episode of The Treatment at KCRW’s Annenberg Performance Studio, where he spoke with Elvis about working on the film. Norton told the audience why he was in awe of David Lynch’s ability to create a dream state in film, why he hates behind the scenes videos, and why — even though he had the chance — Norton decided not to meet Dylan.