Director James Mangold + costumer Arianne Phillips on big designs for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Edward Norton’s collaborators on A Complete Unknown — director James Mangold and costume designer Arianne Phillips — have plenty to add to the conversation about the Oscar-nominated film. Mangold’s keen ability to shapeshift as director has given us such varied (yet equally chewy) films as Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and Girl, Interrupted.

Phillips is a frequent collaborator of Mangold’s and has also designed such stylish films as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Single Man, and the Kingsman franchise. In this conversation with The Treatment, both reflect on their shared habit of moving from genre to genre. Philips tells us about the deep research that went into designing the costumes for the film, while Mangold pushes back on the idea that Bob Dylan is an enigma.