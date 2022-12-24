“Armageddon Time’s” Jeremy Strong on getting his character’s voice down

Emmy winner Jeremy Strong is known by many as the deeply flawed Kendall Roy on HBO’s smash hit “Succession". His latest role is as a plumber in the James Gray film “Armageddon Time,” inspired by Gray’s childhood in Queens in the 1970s and ‘80s. Strong tells The Treatment about the importance of getting his character’s voice right. He talks about using Proust’s writing as a way of understanding the character. And he talks about the significance of the bridge as metaphor in a monologue in the film.