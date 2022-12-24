Director Elegance Bratton on putting his life on screen

Director Elegance Bratton’s feature film debut “The Inspection” tells the story of a young, queer Black man who is rejected by his mother and subsequently joins the Marines. The film is based on Bratton’s own experience. He also directed the 2019 documentary “Pier Kids.” Bratton tells The Treatment the use of the color red was significant in the film on several levels. He talks about the importance of having Jeremy Pope, a Black queer actor, playing the lead role in “The Inspection.” And he talks about having the film reflect the moment to moment reality of the main character’s precarious existence.